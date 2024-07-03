Straatroof in de Papengang, getuigen en info gezocht

Groningen – Op vrijdag 28 juni 2024 rond 01.15 uur vond er een straatroof plaats op het pleintje in de Papengang te Groningen. Hierbij waren twee onbekende mannen betrokken. De aangever is mishandeld en er zijn meerdere goederen van deze persoon gestolen.

Was jij in de buurt en heb je iets gezien? Elke kleine aanwijzing kan helpen! Neem dan contact op via 0900-8844. Vermeld hierbij het volgende nummer: 2024172155.

Foto's

Deel dit artikel